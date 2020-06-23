92ºF

Powerful earthquake sends Mexicans out running into streets

Magnitude 7.4 quake hit in Mexico's southern Pacific coast

The Associated Press

A map, with most hospitals marked in red to show they are already at capacity, displays information about which hospitals in Mexico's hard-hit capital still have space to accept COVID-19 patients, as workers from the Ministry of Health make round-the-clock updates to the database in the C5 emergency operations center in Mexico City, Friday, May 15, 2020. The C5 operations center, normally empty until the country needs to respond to large disasters such as earthquakes, is now being used to manage the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, with distanced workers tracking data on hospital bed availability, tallying statistics on the sick and the dead, and directing citizens where to go for care. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MEXICO CITY – A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were no immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico's southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca state

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

In Huatulco, a laid-back beach destination known for surfing and small protected coves, the earthquake knocked goods off shelves and some rubble from buildings.

Mari González of the Princess Mayev hotel in Huatulco said staff and guests were able to evacuate the building before the quake, but that 45 minutes after the initial quake they were still outside as strong aftershocks continued.

“It was strong, very strong,” she said.

González said there was some visible broken glass and mirrors, but no major damage. The staff was waiting for the aftershocks to dissipate before fully evaluating the property.

Local news media reported damage to some buildings in the state capital, Oaxaca city. State officials said they were looking for damage.

The USGS estimated that some 2 million people felt strong or moderate shaking and another 49 million felt weak or light shaking.

