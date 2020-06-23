Presidential debate moving from Michigan to South Florida

MIAMI – Anticipation has been building for the 2020 Presidential Election, with former Vice President Joe Biden set to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump.

During the leadup to November, the candidates will face-off in several televised debates. On Monday, we learned that one of the upcoming debates is coming to South Florida.

The New York Times reported that the venue will be the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, which Local 10 News has since confirmed.

The University of Michigan was initially set to host the debate, which would have been set for October 15 in Ann Arbor, but the Times is reporting that Michigan is withdrawing form hosting.

The university is citing concerns about hosting large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida is once again expected to play a key role as a swing state in the 2020 Presidential Election. In 2016, Florida’s 29 electoral votes went to the Republican nominee, President Trump.

Last June, the Arsht Center hosted the first debates in the 2020 Democratic Primary.

The official change in venues for the presidential debate is expected to be announced on Tuesday.