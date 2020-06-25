South Florida principal tests positive for coronavirus days after attending graduation ceremony

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The principal of a private Catholic high school in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he took part in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cristina Cruz, a spokeswoman for Christopher Columbus High School, confirmed that Principal David Pugh tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to Cruz, the all-boys private school has been conducting temperature checks for the last two weeks on anyone coming on to campus.

She said Pugh’s last temperature check was on Friday, a day before the graduation ceremony. She said he did not have a temperature and was not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

According to the spokeswoman, the principal began experiencing a slightly elevated temperature late Saturday night, which prompted him to get tested for the virus.

“Upon learning of the positive results, all school facilities were immediately closed,” Cruz said in an email to Local 10 News. “All employees were sent home and those that came in contact with Mr. Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days and get tested.”

Cruz said the principal will remain isolated “until the later of 14 days from the inception of his symptoms or three days of being symptom-free as recommended by the CDC.”

She said the entire school is also being sanitized over the next three days.

No other employees have tested positive for the virus to Cruz’s knowledge.