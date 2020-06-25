Worker loses arm in Fort Lauderdale job site accident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A construction worker had an arm severed when he fell on a job site as an elevator was coming down Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, rescue officials say.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they responded just before 3 p.m. to the downtown site off NE 7th Street and 4th Avenue.

When paramedics arrived, they found that a 39-year-old man was working on the 6th floor when he fell to the 5th floor, next to an elevator shaft. That elevator was coming down at the time and severed an arm.

Construction workers were able to pull him safely down to the ground floor, and paramedics brought him to Broward Health to be treated for his injuries.

Fire officials say he was alert when transported but that he will likely be undergoing surgery in the next few hours.

Alta Developers said the man is an employee of L&R Structural, a subcontractor working at EON II Flagler Village, a multifamily development under construction.

“Safety is a top priority at every one of our projects,” Juan Carlos Freyre, executive VP of the development company, said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this situation and his condition. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this individual and his family.”