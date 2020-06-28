8 people jump overboard after boat fire at Rickenbacker Marina

MIAMI, Fla. – A boat caught fire at the Rickenbacker Marina with 8 people onboard. One person was injured.

According to diners at a nearby restaurant, just before 9 p.m. Saturday, they heard an explosion. Witnesses said they then saw a boat in flames and people jumping off the vessel.

Miami Fire Rescue’s fire boat responded along with a dive team. A woman suffered burns and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The other 7 were evaluated at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating what caused the explosion aboard the 20 to 30-foot boat.