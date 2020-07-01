Mercedes-Benz drives off second floor of building in Miami

MIAMI – Two people were injured Wednesday morning when a white Mercedes-Benz drove off the second floor parking area of a building in the city of Miami, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 58th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Authorities said Good Samaritans immediately pulled the driver and passenger out of the car. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but they did not sustain serious injuries, authorities said.

A Miami Fire Rescue technical rescue team assessed the building and determined they did not need to stabilize any part of the area where the crash occurred.

The roadway was closed in both directions near the scene after the incident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.