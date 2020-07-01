You can now see all the Broward businesses with coronavirus rule complaints

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County is now making it easy to see which businesses are receiving complaints about not following sanitation, social distancing, facial covering and other reopening requirements during the coronavirus outbreak.

The county on Wednesday introduced a dashboard that residents can access.

Broward says that its website displays details about business complaints received, including:

Name and location of businesses reported to be in violation

Number and type of warnings and citations issued

Complaint Outcomes (i.e. Warning Issued, Citation Issued, Resolved, or Pending Inspection)

As of Wednesday, the county reports having:

1,273 substantiated complaints received

768 complaints are pending inspection

363 warnings and citations have been issued

142 complaints have been resolved

Broward says that the most common violation so far is the failure to follow social distancing guidelines.

The county on Wednesday passed 16,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 385 deaths confirmed as a result of the virus.

Click here to see the new dashboard.