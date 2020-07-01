92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

You can now see all the Broward businesses with coronavirus rule complaints

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Business, Coronavirus
Broward County has unveiled a new dashboard that tracks complaints about businesses for not following orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Broward County has unveiled a new dashboard that tracks complaints about businesses for not following orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Screengrab from Broward County's dashboard)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County is now making it easy to see which businesses are receiving complaints about not following sanitation, social distancing, facial covering and other reopening requirements during the coronavirus outbreak.

The county on Wednesday introduced a dashboard that residents can access.

Broward says that its website displays details about business complaints received, including:

  • Name and location of businesses reported to be in violation
  • Number and type of warnings and citations issued
  • Complaint Outcomes (i.e. Warning Issued, Citation Issued, Resolved, or Pending Inspection)

As of Wednesday, the county reports having:

  • 1,273 substantiated complaints received
  • 768 complaints are pending inspection
  • 363 warnings and citations have been issued
  • 142 complaints have been resolved

Broward says that the most common violation so far is the failure to follow social distancing guidelines.

The county on Wednesday passed 16,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 385 deaths confirmed as a result of the virus.

Click here to see the new dashboard.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: