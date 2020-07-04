92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Transgender woman shot, killed in Pompano Beach

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Pompano Beach, Crime
Cameron Breon, 27, was found shot in Pompano Beach. Detectives are searching for her killer.
Cameron Breon, 27, was found shot in Pompano Beach. Detectives are searching for her killer. (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach woman is dead following a shooting Friday night and homicide detectives are trying to find the person who killed her.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at around 10:18 p.m. about a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th St. When they arrived, they found Cameron Breon on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fire rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Breon, 27, dead at 10:28 p.m.

Breon, a transgender female, was found dead outside near the apartment where she lived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BSO homicide detectives at (954) 321-4377.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, but have information they believe can help solve the case, can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: