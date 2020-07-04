Transgender woman shot, killed in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach woman is dead following a shooting Friday night and homicide detectives are trying to find the person who killed her.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at around 10:18 p.m. about a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th St. When they arrived, they found Cameron Breon on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fire rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Breon, 27, dead at 10:28 p.m.

Breon, a transgender female, was found dead outside near the apartment where she lived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BSO homicide detectives at (954) 321-4377.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, but have information they believe can help solve the case, can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 954-493-8477.