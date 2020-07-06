Haven’t done your taxes? Here are links to free tools to meet July 15 deadline

MIAMI – The July 15 deadline to file and pay taxes or to request an Oct. 15 extension or a payment plan is in a week and two days. The Internal Revenue Service is encouraging taxpayers and tax professionals to file electronically.

EARNING $69,000 OR LESS

For those whose 2019 adjusted gross income was $36,000 or less, the IRS is providing the Free File program by TurboTax, or the Free Tax USA tool.

For those whose income was $59,000 or less, the IRS is providing the Tax Act tool. For those whose income was $69,000 to $14,000, the IRS provides the free OLT service. For those whose income was $69,000 to $9,000 and they are 65 years old or younger, there is this free tool.

EARNING $69,000 OR MORE

The IRS doesn’t offer any free tools but recommends the use of commercial software or accounting businesses that qualify as e-File providers. Here is a link to the database, which requires your zip code.

Experts with Nerdwallet, PCMag, Business Insider and Forbes ranked H&R Block and Turbo Tax, which is ideal for more complex returns, as the two best commercial software services.

UNEMPLOYED

The IRS can report your account currently not collectible and temporarily delay collection until your financial condition improves. For more information, call 1-800-829-1040.