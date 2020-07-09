Woman charged in abuse of corpse of missing Broward man

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A suspected accomplice to a man accused of abusing the corpse of a missing person faced a Broward judge over video conference Thursday morning.

Police records show that Blythe Gregg, 38 of Pompano Beach, is seen on video alongside Michael Sullivan, 39, last summer inside a storage unit where investigators say the body of missing Fort Lauderdale man Michael Babbit was temporarily hidden.

Sullivan was arrested in September.

Detectives say Sullivan was keeping Babbit’s body in a deep freezer in the Oakland Park storage unit. When it started to smell, detectives say Sullivan loaded the body into a rental van and dumped it in the Everglades, where it was found by Broward Sheriff’s Office and Miccosukee police and identified as Babbit’s.

Records show the van was rented by Gregg. A year after the incident, Gregg faces charges of abuse of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

The judge doubled the standard bond on Gregg’s charges of abusing a corpse and evidence tampering. She also faced $1,000 bond of possession of methamphetamine, raising her bond to $41,000 in total.