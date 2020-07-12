Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter protest peaceful in Parkland

PARKLAND, Fla. – A dueling demonstration in Parkland on Saturday as a group of residents rallied against police brutality in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Across the street, protesters with Back the Blue were waving American flags and holding up signs that read “Defunding the police is not a solution.”

The demonstration in front of the school was organized by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, who was one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at the school. The Olivers said their son was passionate about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Orange Park, Fla.., the scene was much the same on Saturday as as a group with Blue Lives Matter demonstrated across the street from a rally organized by Black Lives Matter supporters.

Both protests were peaceful.