1 injured in North Lauderdale shooting

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in North Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the shooting was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of Southwest 10th Court.

She said deputies found one victim at the scene, who was then taken as a trauma alert to a local hospital.

A man who identified himself as the victim’s brother told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that his brother, Julio Mejia, 32, works in construction and was picking up his co-worker when someone shot him.

Isais Mejia said he doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt his brother, who he said has a wife and 18-year-old son.

Isais Mejia said he was unaware of his brother’s condition at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.