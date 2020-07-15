Part of State Road 7 closed following traffic-related fatality in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic-related fatality that occurred Wednesday morning on State Road 7 in unincorporated Broward County.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said deputies responded to the scene on SR 7 just south of Davie Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a tarp covered the victim’s body in the middle of the northbound lanes.

Grossman said northbound and southbound lanes of SR 7 were closed in the area as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Drivers heading north are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.