87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Part of State Road 7 closed following traffic-related fatality in Broward County

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Traffic
Sky 10 over the scene of a traffic-related fatality in unincorporated Broward County.
Sky 10 over the scene of a traffic-related fatality in unincorporated Broward County. (WPLG)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic-related fatality that occurred Wednesday morning on State Road 7 in unincorporated Broward County.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said deputies responded to the scene on SR 7 just south of Davie Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a tarp covered the victim’s body in the middle of the northbound lanes.

Grossman said northbound and southbound lanes of SR 7 were closed in the area as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Drivers heading north are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: