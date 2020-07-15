Video shows violent scene at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three airline employees were injured during an attack by three women that was captured on video Tuesday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to Spirit Airlines, the three employees suffered minor injuries when three guests “became combative following a delayed flight.”

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, the three women hit the airplane employees “with miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food.”

It happened outside the gate of a flight to Philadelphia, and you can see several women on the video throwing things at Spirit employees and then, eventually, going back to the counter and physically attacking at least one of the employees.

“The victims were also punched and kicked in different sections of their bodies numerous times,” the arrest documents say.

The three women arrested are all from Philadelphia:

Tymaya Wright, 20, was arrested on charges of touch or strike battery and petit theft.

Danaysha Dixon, 22, was arrested on charges of or strike battery.

Keira Ferguson, 21, was arrested on charges of touch or strike battery.

Tymaya Wright (left), Danaysha Dixon (center) and Keira Ferguson (right) were arrested after a violent scene was captured on video Tuesday at Fort Lauderdale's airport. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

They were taken to the Broward County Jail.

Miramar-based Spirit Airlines released the following statement:

“We thank our Team Members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday. Three Guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our Team Members. Three of our Team Members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind. Further questions about this incident should be referred to law enforcement.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

