Man shot in neck, dies near halfway house in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A shooting in the early morning hours Thursday near a halfway house in North Miami Police has investigators questioning a person of interest after one man was shot in the neck and died.

Neighbor Mario Lopez said he heard the shots and it was unsettling.

“Three times, like a gun. Boom, boom, boom,” Lopez said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. inside a duplex at the corner of NE 6th Avenue and NE 134th Street.

“He was there (at the building) but it is unclear at this time if he lived there or was visiting,” Natalie Buissereth, of North Miami Police department, said.

Police focused on a car in the parking lot, which was possibly linked to a person involved in the crime. The car was towed away from the scene.

Police were speaking with someone that was sitting in the back of a squad car. Lopez said he saw one man arrested.

Buissereth said: “We are speaking to a person of interest at this time, but I don’t know at this time if this is the subject or someone who was on scene at the time. Right now, they are still interviewing everyone that lives in the complex.”

Crime scene investigators remained at the location hours later.

It still remains unclear as to what led up the shooting and if anyone has been arrested in connection with the killing.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)