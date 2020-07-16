Palm Beach mom arrested after leaving 2-year-old in hot car while mall shopping

WELLINGTON, Fla. – A Palm Beach woman was arrested Monday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they were called to a mall after someone reported a child locked inside a car.

According to a police report, Thamyres Pounce left her 2-year-old daughter for 25 minutes while she shopped in Macy’s at The Mall at Wellington Green.

Just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a white, Nissan 4-door where they found the child in a car seat in the vehicle’s back row. Deputies who arrived on the scene said the child was sweating and crying. They broke the driver’s side window to get the girl out.

Paramedics arrived and treated the girl at the scene; she had a temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit, the

Pounce, 32, was charged with one count of child neglect, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Pounce was released on bond Monday night. According to court records, she had no previous criminal history.