Cuba to accept U.S. dollars at government stores

WASHINGTON – Cuban officials announced stores will be excluding a 10% tax on purchases done with U.S. dollars.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Alejandro Gil, Cuba’s minister of economy, made the announcement on Thursday.

“We are in an exceptional situation,” Gil said in Spanish, adding the measure was in response to the economic crisis brought upon the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. embargo and a reduction in tourism.

This is a developing story.