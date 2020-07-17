South Beach instituting new 8 p.m. curfew starting Saturday

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The party ends early in South Beach starting Saturday. Miami Beach has instituted a new 8 p.m. curfew — that’s two hours earlier than the countywide curfew.

The curfew applies to the city’s Entertainment District which is between Ocean Boulevard between 5th and 15th streets and Collins Avenue between 5th and 16th Streets.

The new curfew will take effect on July 18, at 12:01 a.m.

While restaurants must close to diners, it can keep kitchens open for delivery only. Take out, pick up or curb side pick up is not allowed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Live entertainment is also prohibited as is loud music.

Ocean Drive between from 5th Street to 15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic at all times.

Parking will be prohibited in the area bounded by 5th Street on the south, 15th Street on the north, Ocean Drive on the east, and Collins Avenue on the west.

This is the latest new strategy in the ongoing fight against the uptick in coronavirus numbers.

In Miami, at media briefing at City Hall, mayor Francis Suarez said there will be no warnings given to anyone not complying with the county and city’s restrictions about wearing masks and other COVID-19 protocols. “We have already given many warnings.” Suarez said people will receive citations. The citations are $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying.

Miami Dade Police Department continues to have the authority, if they believe it is necessary, to charge someone with a criminal infraction.