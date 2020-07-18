85ºF

Marco Rubio faces backlash after tweet mixing up John Lewis and Elijah Cummings

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Committee Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing to examine implementation of Title I of the CARES Act, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sen. Mario Rubio received backlash on Saturday for posting a photo of himself with Rep. Elijah Cummings while attaching a tribute to Rep. John Lewis. 

He later deleted the tweet and posted a second one, with a photo of himself and Lewis. 

Lewis died Friday after a long and distinguished career as a congressman and civil rights icon. 

While acknowledging the mistake, Rubio offered no apology for it. 

Cummings passed away in October of last year. 

