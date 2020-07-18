Marco Rubio faces backlash after tweet mixing up John Lewis and Elijah Cummings

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sen. Mario Rubio received backlash on Saturday for posting a photo of himself with Rep. Elijah Cummings while attaching a tribute to Rep. John Lewis.

He later deleted the tweet and posted a second one, with a photo of himself and Lewis.

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo



John Lewis was a genuine American hero



I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below



My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020

Lewis died Friday after a long and distinguished career as a congressman and civil rights icon.

While acknowledging the mistake, Rubio offered no apology for it.

Cummings passed away in October of last year.