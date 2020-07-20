Tourist from North Carolina accuses 2 men of kidnapping in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two men are facing charges in the alleged kidnapping of a tourist from North Carolina early Sunday morning in Miami’s Little Havana.

The victim told police officers Hector Rivera, 54, was driving a white sedan. Juan Carlos Ferrer, who was the passenger, forced the victim into the car at 615 NW 2nd St., police said.

The men dropped off the victim a few blocks down at Northwest Eighth Avenue and Second Street. Ferrer, 47, is also accused of taking the victim’s friend’s iPhone.

With the help of the Find My Phone application, they were able to track Ferrer and Rivera to Northwest 18th Avenue and 109th Street.

Rivera is facing a kidnapping charge and Ferrer is facing an armed robbery and kidnapping charge. They are both being held without bond.