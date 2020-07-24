Universal Studios cancels this year’s Halloween Horror Nights due to pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios announced Friday that it has canceled this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at its Orlando and Hollywood theme parks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Park executives said they made the “difficult decision” so they can continue focusing exclusively on enhancing health and safety procedures during regular park hours.

this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever... and will come again. pic.twitter.com/72uyzTWDXE — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 24, 2020

Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed at this time, while the Orlando theme park reopened last month.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests,” a statement from Universal Studios read. “We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021.”

The announcement of the cancellation of Halloween Horror Nights comes as Florida reported Friday that it has surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 cases with 135 new deaths.