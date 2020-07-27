Florida’s youngest COVID-19 victim didn’t have underlying conditions

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A girl in North Central Florida is now the youngest victim in the state to die from COVID-19.

9-year-old Kimora Lynum died last Saturday in Putnam County. Her family said she had no underlying health conditions when she developed a very high fever.

They say she was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was sent home. The child reportedly collapsed a short time later and died after her heart failed.

Her family has no idea how or where “Kimmi” contracted the coronavirus. Her grief-stricken mother says the child was healthy and stayed home all summer and had no contact with anyone who had COVID-19.

She is the fifth child in Florida to die from the virus.

