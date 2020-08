PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congressman Mario Diaz Balart usually supports President Trump on most issues, but split with him this week on delaying the 2020 election.

South Florida's long republican congressman had a lot of his plate this week, including a roundtable with Vice President Mike Pence. The first Phase 3 clinical trials started for a COVID-19 vaccine in Miami this week.

