Day after Tropical Storm Isaias in South Florida, residents, tourists were out and about

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – It rained off and on all day Sunday along Fort Lauderdale beach, but nothing like Saturday as Tropical Storm Isaias swept through.

The day improved and the surf calmed down. Lots of people were out on Fort Lauderdale beach enjoying their Sunday.

Things seem almost back to normal. People enjoyed a late lunch and walked along A1A after the nasty weather chased them away on Saturday.

A mother and daughter from California at the beach said they were glad they finally had a chance to swim in much calmer water.

“I thought the waves would be big like yesterday, but when we came, it was actually good — the waves weren’t as bad,” Tina Romeo said.

Anna Romeo said they had traveled to South Florida to swim because the water is warmer here than where they live.

"We are happy that we could swim, that we have a chance to swim," she said.

One hour north in Palm Beach County, Juno Beach was deserted on Sunday morning. A bit south in Boynton Beach, waves were seen crashing over the inlet.

The rising waves weren’t enough to stop some surfers trying to take advantage in Delray Beach, but as the conditions improved throughout the morning, more people started heading out. The destination was dining al fresco at Sunday brunch.

“We just watched the weather and we made our decisions based on what the weathermen told us,” Delray Beach resident John Gergen said.

Back in Broward County, the swells were noticeable near Deerfield Beach’s international fishing pier. Spectators watched at daybreak as they crashed against the concrete.

Broward County parks and nature centers remained closed Sunday and are set to reopen on Monday. Also, Broward County’s COVID-19 testing sites at Markham Park, CB Smith Park and Vista View Park are closed through Tuesday.

In Miami, the city's pools, parks, beaches and marinas reopened Sunday.

Many residents across South Florida told Local 10 they felt lucky that South Florida was spared from major impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias.