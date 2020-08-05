5 construction workers injured after concrete slab collapses in Brickell

MIAMI – Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of First Avenue and 10th Street after multiple workers were injured in a construction accident.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, a group of construction workers were trying to pull down a concrete slab when it somehow collapsed.

Five workers were injured, one of whom became trapped by the concrete.

First responders are working to rescue that worker. The other victims have been transported to a hospital.

Other workers who were at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that they were working with rebar and concrete at a building that is under construction near Brickell City Centre when the incident occurred.

No other details were immediately released.