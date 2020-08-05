Woman drives herself to hospital after man shoots her on I-75

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An incident that started early Wednesday at the Century Village Apartments in Pembroke Pines led to a shooting on Interstate 75, authorities confirmed.

Local 10 News had a crew at Memorial Hospital West Wednesday morning as the victim drove herself to the hospital.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the victim told officers that the man, who authorities believe was possibly an ex-boyfriend, broke into her apartment off Southwest 137th Avenue and 12th Street shortly after 4 a.m.

The man stole money from the woman’s home before fleeing the area in his vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the victim got into her car and chased the man’s vehicle onto the northbound lanes of I-75, at which time he open fired on her car, striking the victim in the torso.

The victim called 911 as she drove herself to the hospital. She remains there in stable condition.

The gunman has not yet been caught.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.