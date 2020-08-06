DJ Erick Morillo accused of sexual battery at Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Erick Morillo, an international superstar DJ, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman.

Police say it happened at his Miami Beach home back in December.

Detectives say Morillo, 49, and his accuser were both working as DJs at a private party on Star Island and later went to Morillo’s home for drinks, along with another woman.

According to the arrest report, the victim told detectives that Morillo “made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.”

She told police she was intoxicated and later found a room inside the home to sleep by herself.

She “reported waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude,” according to the arrest report.

Morillo denied the accusations.

On Wednesday, the results of a rape kit came back and tested positive for Morillo’s DNA. The police report says Morillo turned himself in with his attorney.