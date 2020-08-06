Teenager shot in leg, chest in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old injured over the weekend.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Northwest 51st Street.

Delva said the victim had been sitting on the porch of a home when a blue car, possibly a Nissan, drove by and someone inside began firing shots, striking the victim.

The teen was shot in his leg and chest area, Delva said.

Two of his relatives were inside of the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Assault’s Unit at 305-603-6940. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.