Gym owner arrested again in Broward over face masks

PLANTATION, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is testing Mike Carnevale’s resolve. The entrepreneur spent Thursday night in Broward County jail over his refusal to enforce the use of face masks inside his business.

This is the second time Plantation Police Department officers arrest Carnevale, 31, over a violation of Broward County’s emergency order, which requires people to wear face masks to help reduce the spread of the contagious disease.

Carnevale has said he doesn’t feel comfortable forcing the members of his gym, 1440 Fitness gym in Plantation, to wear face masks while working out.

Carnevale’s last arrest was late July. Broward County court records show a pending civil case and a pending misdemeanor case.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s latest data, there are 60,058 coronavirus cases and 782 deaths in Broward County.