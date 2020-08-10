Man kills 11-year-old daughter in murder-suicide at Davie home, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A man shot his 11-year-old daughter and then turned the gun on himself at their Davie home Monday morning, police say. Both are dead.

The man’s wife was at the home on SW 18th Court and heard the shots, police say. She went to see what was going on and found her daughter and husband shot.

The daughter was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that she had a “debilitating” medical condition.

The father was taken to a nearby hospital and has died.

Their names have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

