Gunman on loose after early morning Miramar shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Crime scene technicians worked through the morning Tuesday after a man was fatally shot at the Countyline Shop & Save in Miramar.

It took place before 5 a.m. at the store off County Line Road, Miramar police say. An adult male hit by the gunfire died at Memorial Regional Hospital a short time later.

Police say the gunman ran from the scene, but at this point, detectives have more questions than answers. They’re looking for video and talking to witnesses. It doesn’t appear to be a robbery, but the investigation continues.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to call Miramar police at (954) 602-4000.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.