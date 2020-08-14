FBI on Leila Cavett: ‘People familiar with disappearance remain in our community’

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Leila Cavett was driving a white Chevrolet pick up truck when she traveled with her son, Kamdyn, from Georgia to South Florida. Detectives confirm that the 21-year-old mother and the 2-year-old were alone for the drive.

On Thursday, the FBI, who has now become part of the investigation to find the mother whose son was found wandering at a Miramar apartment complex on a Sunday morning three weeks ago, released surveillance photos of her time in Florida.

In one photo, Leila is seen at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Vero Beach. The FBI says both she and her son were spotted there.

The last sighting of her was at a Race Trac gas station on US 441 and Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, July 26. But she wasn’t in the white Chevy truck, but getting into the driver’s side of a Lexus sedan.

“She arrived on July 25 and it appears she went missing on July 26, so it’s during that time that’s really critical for us,” said George Piro, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge.

The gas station is in the same plaza in Hollywood that the white pickup truck was found on Tuesday, July 28 by Miramar police.

Miramar police find the white truck that Leila Cavett was driving, but no sign of the missing mom. (WPLG)

On July 26, Cavett’s son — identified by family as 2-year-old Kamdyn Cavett Arnold — was wandering alone in the parking lot of the Edge Apartments, 1860 SW 68th Ave. in Miramar, near the Florida Turnpike.

He was found in a T-shirt (the same one seen in one of the surveillance photos), a diaper and wearing no shoes. The toddler was unable to give police officers his name and age or tell them why he was at the apartment complex.

The FBI released a statement Friday with the mother’s description:

Leila is approximately 5′4″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Leila has her son’s name, “Kamdyn,” tattooed on her right inner arm and a “Jesus fish” tattooed on her right wrist. Leila was a visitor to our community, having arrived on July 25, 2020. Leila spent time in the areas of Hollywood, Miramar, and Ft. Lauderdale before her disappearance.

“We believe some people who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding Leila’s disappearance remain in our community, while some have left the area. For those who have already been interviewed, we thank you for your cooperation, as we may be asking for your help again,” Piro said in the statement.

Kamdyn was in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families after he was found and placed in foster care.

“Leila’s separation from her son is completely out of character. Her family and others in our community are very concerned about her safety and well-being. Thanks to our community Kamdyn is safe and being cared for,” Piro said.

Cavett’s family has repeatedly said they know of no ties that the missing mom has to South Florida.

“Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, or whether you think we already are aware of it, I urge you to come forward, even anonymously, and allow the FBI to make that determination,” Piro said.

If you have any information as to the disappearance or whereabouts of Leila Cavett, call FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or FBI.GOV/TIPS.