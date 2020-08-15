2 people dead, teenage girl hospitalized after shooting across from community center

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Two people are dead and a 17-year-old girl injured after a shooting in the late afternoon Saturday.

Miami-Dade police said they responded to shots fired across from the Goulds Park Recreation Center to apartments on SW 216th Street.

There, they found three people shot. Police said two men in their early 20s were killed in the shooting; the teenager was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

Police said that three men walked up to an apartment just before 3 p.m. and opened fire on the victims, then drove away from the scene.

Local 10 is working to get a description of the vehicle. Homicide detectives are looking for a motive and are hoping that anyone who saw or knows anything will come forward.

“We’re looking at two individuals in their 20s just starting their life, we’re looking at a 17 year old female that almost lost her life, in front of a community park at 2:50 in the afternoon on a Saturday,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta with Miami-Dade Police said. “You’re supposed to be enjoying your weekend. If this doesn’t motivate you to call Crimestoppers then I don’t know what will.”

Call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (800) 347-8477, or submit a tip online here.