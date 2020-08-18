Effort to save Biscayne Bay needs community involvement

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Amid an environmental crisis in an area of Biscayne Bay, Miami-Dade County formed a new team to help improve public access to waterways and increase connectivity.

The team includes planners, environmental engineers and economists with local, state and federal agencies, who will take into consideration wildlife habitat, scenic vistas, and recreation and transportation opportunities, according to a Miami-Dade County news release on Tuesday.

“We look forward to working with the community to identify new opportunities for improved access while keeping marine conservation clearly in focus,” Miami-Dade County Parks Director Maria I. Nardi said in a statement.

Florida Inland Navigation District Commissioner T. Spencer Crowley said public input is a “vital component” in the process of developing a resilient marine-related economy and environmental protections. For more information and to contribute to the process, visit the site to participate in a survey.