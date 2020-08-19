Police search for man after his girlfriend is found dead in Sunrise apartment

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police say a woman was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning inside an apartment where she lived with her boyfriend.

Sky 10 was above the 4700 block of Northwest 89th Avenue around 11 a.m. as police had the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police said they were called about the incident at 8:20 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that they are searching for the victim’s boyfriend, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or that of her boyfriend.

A motive for the killing is unclear.