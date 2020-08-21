Body of pre-school teacher found in SUV in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A missing pre-school teacher’s body has been found in Deerfield Beach, according to Broward County Sheriff’s detectives.

Tonia McDonald of Pompano Beach was found dead in her 2002 gray Chevy Suburban at 1313 S. Military Trail on Friday.

BSO said crime scene and homicide units are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, but investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

McDonald, 42, had been missing since Tuesday when she was last seen in the SUV near the area of 2855 W. McNab Road, which was about four miles from Hopewell Pre-School Academy where McDonald worked.

Colleagues at Hopewell said she would have started her second year with 4 children enrolled in her class. They told Local 10 that she had set up her classroom on Tuesday for the start of the school year. The first day of school was Wednesday, but she never showed up for work.

One colleague told Local 10, “she had a great faith in God.”