Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy from Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A Missing Child Alert was issued early Friday for a 14-year-old boy from Pasco County.

According to authorities, Gabriel Nieves, of Port Richey, was last seen Thursday in the 7000 block of Ironbark Drive in his hometown.

He was last seen wearing black Nike Air Otero sneakers and has dyed his hair a yellow-orange color.

Police said Nieves is “introverted in behavior.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.