14-year-old bicylist dies after hit and run in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are searching for a silver KIA sedan that fled the scene after striking a bicyclist on Collins Avenue.

Police said around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a 14-year-old was riding along the 10200 block of Collins Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver struck the bicyclist. The driver took off northbound and then westbound on 163rd Street.

The teen died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The silver KIA sedan should have front right-end and windshield damage, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Police at (305)-4-POLICE (305-476-5423) or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.