Police say woman, 24, was not driver in Bal Harbour hit-and-run that left teen dead

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed Tuesday that a 24-year-old woman who authorities had been searching for was not the driver who fatally struck a 14-year-old boy over the weekend in Bal Harbour.

Zabaleta said detectives, however, are still speaking with Luisa Fernanda Ahearn’s attorney.

Police have not disclosed whether Ahearn was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash or what role she may have had, but confirmed that they are still searching for the driver.

The vehicle -- a silver 2018 Kia Optima -- has been recovered, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning. Authorities would not disclose where it was found.

According to police, the car plowed into Ethan Gordon Saturday night as the teen was riding his bicycle across Collins Avenue.

Police said the driver never stopped to help Gordan, but fled north on Collins and then west on 163rd Street.

The impact was so great, one witness took a photo showing Gordon’s bike split in half.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News shows the silver Kia passing by a neighboring condo building seconds before the impact.

Bal Harbour police arrived at the scene soon after the crash.

Loved ones set up a small memorial Sunday night remembering Gordon as police continue to search for both Ahearn and the silver Kia with right front-end and windshield damage, with Florida tag IYY-I58.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.