North Bay Village hosts march to help protect and preserve Biscayne Bay

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Dozens of activists hit the streets in North Bay Village on Saturday.

They were out calling for more action to protect and preserve the South Florida waters we love so much.

Biscayne Bay has been recently plagued by a fish kill and algae, with some fearing that it could get worse.

Scientists say Biscayne Bay is at a crucial tipping point in its history.

The group of marchers met outside Shuckers in North Bay Village, wearing required masks and keeping social distance.

The March for the Bay will begin at Shuckers and head to Vogel Park.

Speakers and sponsors for the event include Rep. Donna Shalala, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and several other local leaders.

The Mayor of North Bay Village, Brent Latham, spoke to Local 10 News’ Louis Aguirre before the event. That discussion can be seen at the top of this page.