Sonic boom felt in Central Florida after SpaceX launch; see liftoff here

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, putting the SAOCOM-1B communications satellite into a polar orbit. The payload consists of an Earth-observing satellite for Argentina.

Shortly after the launch, sonic booms could be heard across much of Central Florida, reported WESH-TV in Orlando.

Apollo XI Astronaut Buzz Aldrin posted photos of the launch and congratulated Space X saying “Well done.”

Falcon 9’s launch and first stage landing in my backyard. Well done @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/SzkQKowwBh — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 30, 2020

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, was the first private spaceflight company to send a cargo ship to the International Space Station in 2012. The company is working on developing powerful rockets and spacecraft capable of carrying people into space.

Last January, Musk said he had detailed plans to build a city of 1 million people living on Mars by 2050.

The satellite that lifted off Sunday is part of a two-satellite system. The first was launched in fall 2018.