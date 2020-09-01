BSO: Toddler’s grandmother located after she was found alone in parking lot

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located the grandmother of a young girl who was found alone Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities confirmed.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the toddler was found shortly before 3 a.m. at the Pacific Point Place complex at 3700 Pacific Point Place.

Deputies met with a security guard who told them the toddler had been found alone in the parking lot, St. Louis said.

Authorities believe the girl is between the ages of 1 and 2.

She was wearing a pink shirt, a diaper and no shoes when she was found.

St. Louis said the girl was examined by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedics as a precaution, but she appears to be in good health.

Deputies searched throughout the large complex and surrounding areas for hours before finally locating the girl’s grandmother.

BSO’s Child Protective Investigations Section was notified about the incident and took custody of the girl as authorities were searching for her parents or guardian.

It’s unclear how exactly she ended up alone in the parking lot.