Search on for 1-year-old after car overturns on I-75

WEST BROWARD, Fla. – A search is on for a one-year-old who was ejected after a car overturned on I-75 in West Broward.

Sky 10 is over Mile Marker 28 where the accident happened.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. From 5 to 7 people were involved in the accident.

“We have a small window of opportunity to locate this child,” said Chief Michael Kane of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The eastbound lanes of I-75 are shut down in that area and Kane said they will be shut down for some time.

Davie Police Department has joined in the search with Broward Sheriff’s Office.

