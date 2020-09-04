1 killed, 3 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and three men injured in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said officers received a ShotSpotter call just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

They went to the scene in the 2000 block of Northwest 71st Street, where they found the victims.

All of the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Rodriguez said three of the victims were shot multiple times and are in stable condition.

The fourth victim was shot in the back and was initially listed in critical condition, he said. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.