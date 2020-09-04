Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Central Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday morning in unincorporated Central Broward.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Davie Boulevard and South State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said authorities were spotted at another scene less than a mile away in the 600 block of Long Island Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, blocking off a Honda Civic that was involved in the crash.

The car had front-end damage and a busted windshield.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said the driver was nowhere to be found.

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed that someone called them to report a suspicious car parked in front of their home.

Authorities arrived to find the car, which had blood on it and what appeared to be hair.

Residents in the area said they didn’t recognize the car.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.