Deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Pompano Beach responded early Sunday morning to a deadly hit-and-run crash that involved multiple cars.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were on scene after a person was struck at Southeast 5th Court and South Cypress Road.

A yellow tarp covered the victim, with shoes and other items strewn across the street.

A witness told Local 10 News it was pouring down rain in the dark early hours of the morning when he saw at least one car hit the person walking across the road and kept going.

Investigators walked up and down the street surrounded by crime scene tape looking for any evidence.

According to BSO deputies, the victim was hit by several cars, but only one of them stayed at the scene.