Man tried to rape woman at Miami-Dade park before people came to help, cops say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man confessed to trying to rape a woman who was jogging Sunday at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Southwest Miami-Dade County, police say.

James Brown, 53, followed the 33-year-old victim on his bike and then threw her into some bushes, where he tried to take off her clothes, according to an arrest report.

Two people heard the woman’s screams for help and rushed over.

Detectives say Brown, who is homeless, confessed to the crime. He appeared in court Monday on attempted sexual battery charges.

The judge set his bond at $5,000.