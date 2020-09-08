Miramar police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI in Florida Keys

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Miramar police officer is accused of driving under the influence in the Florida Keys this weekend.

Damaso Espiritusanto was arrested in Layton and booked into jail Sunday.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Espiritusanto was behind the wheel of a black Ford F-150 that was seen swerving and struggling to stay in its lane around 7 p.m.

An officer who pulled him over said he could “smell a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside of the vehicle” and that Espiritusanto’s eyes “were bloodshot, watery, and glassy.”

He was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests, the arrest report said.

Miramar police say Espiritusanto, 40, was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.