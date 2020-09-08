Police: Man buys liquor after stealing woman’s purse from vehicle

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are searching for a man who they said stole a woman’s purse from her car and then went shopping with her credit card at a liquor store.

The theft occurred the night of Aug. 22 in the 900 block of Northeast 95th Street.

Police said the thief smashed the car window and stole the purse that was on the floorboard.

He was then captured on surveillance video at the Liquor Mart at 11300 NW Seventh Ave.

Police said he used the victim’s credit card to buy $202.97 worth of liquor.

Authorities said the man was wearing a face covering the entire time.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.