Published: September 9, 2020, 10:11 am Updated: September 9, 2020, 10:22 am

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Mile Marker 40 on Alligator Alley, Weston officials confirmed via Twitter.

Officials said the single-engine plane landed safely and no one was injured.

No lanes are currently blocked on Alligator Alley.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately known.

